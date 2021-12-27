Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $569,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% during the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,885,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 18,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,113,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $128.23 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $123.51 and a 52 week high of $131.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.