Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) will announce $117.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $115.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.20 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $113.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $482.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $480.50 million to $485.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $563.37 million, with estimates ranging from $544.72 million to $582.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $130.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $154.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.52.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $31,106.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bandwidth by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bandwidth stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16, a PEG ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.47. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $62.07 and a twelve month high of $196.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

