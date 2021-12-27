Herold Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $81.24 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $83.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.62 and a 200-day moving average of $82.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.282 dividend. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

