Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $549,000 in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,725 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 10.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 70,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 31.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 311,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,234,000 after buying an additional 74,870 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 35,044 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

BX opened at $135.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $92.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

