Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,202 MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after buying an additional 78,312 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,786,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,245,000 after buying an additional 22,147 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 10.8% during the second quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,307,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,226,000 after purchasing an additional 127,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX opened at $410.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $388.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 0.37. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $341.50 and a 12-month high of $589.25.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 36.11%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MKTX. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $497.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of MarketAxess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $445.33.

In related news, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.08, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.72, for a total transaction of $366,649.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

