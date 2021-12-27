Brookstone Capital Management Takes $5.24 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGL. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,283,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $46,778,000. Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,068,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,744.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 849,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,947,000 after buying an additional 803,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 214.5% during the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,013,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,817,000 after purchasing an additional 690,978 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.89 and a 200-day moving average of $32.92. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

