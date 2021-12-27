Brookstone Capital Management Sells 6,282 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,282 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.97% of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares worth $8,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GUSH. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 337.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $322,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,668,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,546,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GUSH opened at $87.28 on Monday. Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $36.32 and a 12-month high of $124.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.21.

