3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 18.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Trust Services raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $174.97 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $101.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is 58.10%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their price objective on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on 3M from $201.00 to $199.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.93.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

