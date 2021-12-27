Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. Gemini Dollar has a total market cap of $145.07 million and $6.82 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005553 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.38 or 0.00046098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. It launched on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 145,509,848 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

