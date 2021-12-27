Fuse Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.67 Million (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $12.67 million and approximately $416,944.00 worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00061670 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,029.92 or 0.07946420 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.43 or 0.00073801 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,649.50 or 0.99873459 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00053226 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network’s genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

