Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $236.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.

CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.