Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Purchased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $23,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $236.37 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 1 year low of $175.01 and a 1 year high of $262.20.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.667 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.62. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.82%.
CHDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.89.
Churchill Downs Profile
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).
Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.