Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC cut its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 203,468 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,167 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.10% of Northern Trust worth $21,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after purchasing an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after purchasing an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after purchasing an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after purchasing an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $118.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.16%.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.