Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,064 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,422 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the airline’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the airline’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $18.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $20.05. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($5.54) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

