Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $27.69 Million Stock Holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned about 0.49% of Silicon Laboratories worth $27,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 5.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 1.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 18.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 3.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,534 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SLAB shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.85.

SLAB opened at $205.13 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.15 and a fifty-two week high of $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.15.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The firm had revenue of $184.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,255 shares of company stock worth $2,474,083 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

