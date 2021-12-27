WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after acquiring an additional 72,529 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after acquiring an additional 791,028 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 15.0% during the second quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,985,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 10.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,118,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,848,000 after acquiring an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after acquiring an additional 112,824 shares during the period.

Shares of WEX opened at $137.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.04 and its 200-day moving average is $171.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.84. WEX Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.01 and a 12 month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a positive return on equity of 15.97%. WEX’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEX from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

