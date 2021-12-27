GFS Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

GFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,862 shares during the quarter. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Telefónica were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 370.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 413.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Telefónica by 1,681.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEF opened at $4.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.63. Telefónica, S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $5.17. The company has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 2.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter. Telefónica had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 12.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.19%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.40.

About Telefónica

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

