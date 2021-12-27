Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 13,201 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,201 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $22,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 48.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.25.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $105.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 158,965 shares valued at $16,323,313. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

