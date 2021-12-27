Brookstone Capital Management Has $8.41 Million Stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,903 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 80,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,648 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $335.24 on Monday. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $331.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.60. The firm has a market cap of $932.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.45, for a total transaction of $26,394,085.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,107,388 shares of company stock valued at $368,404,489 over the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

