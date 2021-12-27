Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,308 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $11,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 54.7% in the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $163.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $160.54. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $121.20 and a 1 year high of $168.22.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

