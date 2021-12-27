US Asset Management LLC Makes New $158,000 Investment in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the second quarter worth $37,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American States Water in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of American States Water by 56.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays cut American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179 over the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE AWR opened at $100.35 on Monday. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $102.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

About American States Water

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.