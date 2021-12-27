US Asset Management LLC Invests $133,000 in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 624 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in UniFirst by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Shares of UniFirst stock opened at $203.23 on Monday. UniFirst Co. has a twelve month low of $189.84 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.97.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $465.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.11%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

