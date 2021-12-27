US Asset Management LLC Invests $222,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Boston Properties by 177.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Boston Properties by 159.9% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 49.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total value of $486,053.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank D. Burt sold 2,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.89, for a total value of $251,571.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock worth $4,825,789. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BXP stock opened at $114.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.18. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.45 and a 12-month high of $124.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

BXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

