US Asset Management LLC Invests $199,000 in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, SVP Keith H. Mayer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 18,358 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total transaction of $1,607,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $5,230,303. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of AAWW opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.69. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $95.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.98 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 19.77%. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 17.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

