Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TWM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.28 on Monday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.78 and a 12-month high of C$1.58. The company has a market cap of C$435.60 million and a PE ratio of 6.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15.

Several research firms have commented on TWM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. CSFB set a C$2.00 target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, ATB Capital raised their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.91.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

