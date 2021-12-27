Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th.

TWM opened at C$1.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$435.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.18. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$1.58.

In other Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure news, Senior Officer Reed Mcdonnell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.26, for a total transaction of C$25,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 605,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$762,753.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWM. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.70 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. CSFB set a C$2.00 price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.91.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

