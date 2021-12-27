The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares None Dividend of $0.40

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of GGZ opened at $15.79 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust

The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

