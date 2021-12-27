The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Declares None Dividend of $0.40

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) announced a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, January 6th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th.
Shares of GGZ opened at $15.79 on Monday. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $17.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.08 and its 200-day moving average is $16.00.
In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 163,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,635,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
About The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust
The Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-end management investment trust. Its investment objective is long term capital growth. The company was founded on August 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.
