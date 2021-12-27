Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Increases Dividend to $1.80 Per Share

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00.

Shares of TSE CSU opened at C$2,325.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$2,189.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,064.31. Constellation Software has a 52 week low of C$1,530.35 and a 52 week high of C$2,346.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.35.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$13.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$15.67 by C($2.28). The company had revenue of C$1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.61 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 67.6700031 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$2,400.00 price objective (up from C$2,200.00) on shares of Constellation Software in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,200.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2,350.00.

About Constellation Software

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in the United States, Canada, Italy, Germany, India, United Kingdom, Brazil, Switzerland, Austria, Israel, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector.

