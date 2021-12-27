F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) to Issue Dividend of $0.80

F&M Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FMOO) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.80 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 28th. This is an increase from F&M Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.25.
FMOO stock opened at $79.25 on Monday. F&M Bancorp has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $84.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.24.
About F&M Bancorp
