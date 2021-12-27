Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 47.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 145,986 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.11% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $31,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $3,465,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 134,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 11,962 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 31.2% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ARE opened at $217.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.37 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The company has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.57.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $547.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 68.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.83.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

