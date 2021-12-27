Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.3% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $246.00 to $237.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $264.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.00.

In related news, Director Larree M. Renda sold 1,666 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.91, for a total value of $316,390.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CASY stock opened at $194.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.72 and a 1 year high of $229.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.34). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 17.63%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

