Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Acquires 630 Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,926 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BUD. Capital International Investors increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,752,865 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $919,874,000 after acquiring an additional 659,126 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,914,897 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $425,932,000 after acquiring an additional 261,308 shares during the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 6.8% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 853,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $61,489,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 772,081 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,530,000 after purchasing an additional 40,117 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 9.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 686,845 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $49,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,382 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BUD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.08 to $79.67 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $60.77 on Monday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $54.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

