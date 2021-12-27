6 Meridian Sells 54,778 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

6 Meridian lowered its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 95.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,778 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 60.1% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $86.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

