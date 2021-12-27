Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 12.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 193,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,059,000 after buying an additional 21,868 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,001 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fortinet by 8.6% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortinet by 10.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,477,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FTNT opened at $349.02 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $355.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $331.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 105.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,410 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.47, for a total value of $798,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,863 shares of company stock worth $6,257,004 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Fortinet from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

