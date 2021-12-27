Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.25% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $42,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $144,788,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 718,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,579,000 after purchasing an additional 420,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,139,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,147,000 after purchasing an additional 288,090 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 913,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,673,000 after purchasing an additional 146,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $19,842,000.

VXF opened at $183.81 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $160.21 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.13.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

