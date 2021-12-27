Ascendiant Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD)

Equities researchers at Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ascendiant Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 225.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LUCD. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

NASDAQ LUCD opened at $4.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94. Lucid Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

