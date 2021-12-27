Gala Hits 1-Day Volume of $779.00 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 27th. Gala has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $779.00 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gala has traded up 26.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gala coin can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00001053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gala

Gala (CRYPTO:GALA) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

