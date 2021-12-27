Brokerages Set Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Price Target at $59.71

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.71.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PTGX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $29.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th.

Shares of PTGX opened at $34.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 2.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.85. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $50.54.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.08% and a negative net margin of 440.88%. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $482,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,116,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,383,000 after acquiring an additional 545,156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,901,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,139,000 after acquiring an additional 147,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,199,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,695,000 after acquiring an additional 158,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,400,000.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. Its product pipeline include PTG-300, PTG-200, and PN-943 The company was founded by Mark L. Smythe on August 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

