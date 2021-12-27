Analysts Set Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target at $108.06

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush raised Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

NASDAQ FATE opened at $64.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -30.35 and a beta of 1.46. Fate Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $121.16.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.25% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,191,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 19,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,216,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,937 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,404 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

