Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) will report ($0.37) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Edesa Biotech’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Edesa Biotech posted earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Edesa Biotech will report full year earnings of ($1.20) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.66). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Edesa Biotech.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Edesa Biotech stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. Edesa Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $85.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edesa Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 1.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on acquiring, developing and commercializing clinical stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. The company product candidate, EB01 is a non-steroidal, anti-inflammatory treatment for chronic allergic contact dermatitis (ACD), a common, potentially debilitating condition and occupational illness.

