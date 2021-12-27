-$0.07 EPS Expected for VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for VBI Vaccines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). VBI Vaccines posted earnings per share of ($0.06) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VBI Vaccines.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 9,290.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.26 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. VBI Vaccines has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.95.

In other news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 2,707,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total value of $8,961,702.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in VBI Vaccines by 19.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 6.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 1.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 237,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 104,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VBI Vaccines by 11.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VBI Vaccines (VBIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.