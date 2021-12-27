Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.29. Ares Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 90.29%. The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 25,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $515,067.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

