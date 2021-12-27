Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 7,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 30,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,971,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 20,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $396.92 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $390.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.30. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $297.45 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

