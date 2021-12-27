Callahan Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIPC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 16.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $825,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 18.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,010,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,556,000 after buying an additional 315,461 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 8.5% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC opened at $67.26 on Monday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.89 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is 141.67%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

