Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 39 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the second quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of MDY stock opened at $509.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $409.73 and a 12-month high of $533.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $512.16 and its 200 day moving average is $498.69.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.