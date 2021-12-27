Spectrum Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 52.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,331,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,178,000 after acquiring an additional 197,796 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $733,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $3,175,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 761,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,465,000 after acquiring an additional 63,210 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSY opened at $50.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.35. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.27 and a fifty-two week high of $50.60.

