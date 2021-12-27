Sepio Capital LP Decreases Holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,354,260,000 after purchasing an additional 654,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,680,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,215,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,374,000 after purchasing an additional 319,530 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,086,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $489,041,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,512,000 after buying an additional 24,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $486.00.

In other news, CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total transaction of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $14,288,528 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $494.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $310.62 and a one year high of $543.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $489.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 29.56%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

