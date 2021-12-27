Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,595 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 188.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 24.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 104.2% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13,187.5% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $67.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.49. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $44.59 and a 52-week high of $77.57.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,352 shares of company stock worth $16,552,447 in the last 90 days. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

