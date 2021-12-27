Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 15,538 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,538 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,614,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 301.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,186,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,929 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.9% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,500 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,594,000. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.4% during the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,712,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $640,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barclays started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $82.79 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.33. The company has a market capitalization of $36.04 billion, a PE ratio of 79.61, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 234.62%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.