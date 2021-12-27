Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 3,100 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Hilton Worldwide worth $27,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 35,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 34.5% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 17.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 20,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HLT opened at $154.71 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.52. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $155.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,190.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.73.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,207,817 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

