Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $270,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.96 and a fifty-two week high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd.

